Diversified LLC Has $807,000 Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

