Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

