Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 29,485 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

