Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

