Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

