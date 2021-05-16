EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $82.60 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

