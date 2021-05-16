Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,558,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

