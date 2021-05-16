Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.40 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

