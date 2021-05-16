2,116 Shares in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

