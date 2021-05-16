Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Pentair were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

