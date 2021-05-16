Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Noble Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

