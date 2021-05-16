Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average of $498.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

