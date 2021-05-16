Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $95.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.