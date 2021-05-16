Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 53,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 113,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

