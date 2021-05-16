BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $65,299,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

