Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 37.8% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $336,728.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00088901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01104405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00062908 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

