Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Reaches $34,787.54

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $34,787.54 and $179,763.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00088901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01104405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

