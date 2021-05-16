Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.09. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.