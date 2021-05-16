Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

