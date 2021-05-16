Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

