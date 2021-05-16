Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

