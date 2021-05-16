Canaccord Genuity Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $45.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONTF. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

ONTF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59. ON24 has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $970,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $29,779,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $630,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

