Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

Shares of LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

