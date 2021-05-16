Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

