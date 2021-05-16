Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.96. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

