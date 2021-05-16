Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,053 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $83.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.