Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $626,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 311,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.