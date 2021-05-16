Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

