Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

