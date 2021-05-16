Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the highest is $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $148.22 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

