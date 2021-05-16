Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $145,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

D opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.