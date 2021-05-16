Geneva Partners LLC Sells 666 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

FDHY opened at $55.49 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

