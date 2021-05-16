Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 458.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

