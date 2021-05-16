SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 34.1% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 13.00% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $112,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

