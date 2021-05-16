Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Generac makes up approximately 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

