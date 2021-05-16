Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Roku by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 615.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.