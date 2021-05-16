BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $448.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,535. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

