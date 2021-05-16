Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.