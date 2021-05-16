Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

