KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.04.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

