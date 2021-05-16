Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

