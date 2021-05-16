Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

