1,424 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

