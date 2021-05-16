Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.