Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

