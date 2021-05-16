Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 10,886 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.9% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

