Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

