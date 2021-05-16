Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $540,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after acquiring an additional 726,760 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

