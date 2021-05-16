Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $148,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

