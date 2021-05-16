Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $824,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.